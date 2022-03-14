Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

