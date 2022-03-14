Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 302.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $436.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.93 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

