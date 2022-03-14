Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 959,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. 9,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

