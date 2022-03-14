Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 115

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 115 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Shares of NRDBY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,290. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

