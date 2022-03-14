Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.05. Nokia shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 586,936 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

