Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nocopi Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,319. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

