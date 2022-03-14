NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $206.51

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $206.51 and last traded at $208.80, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

