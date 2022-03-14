Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,821.0 days.

Shares of NTXVF remained flat at $$0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.