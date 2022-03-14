Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,821.0 days.
Shares of NTXVF remained flat at $$0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
