News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

News has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NWS stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. News has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in News by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in News by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in News by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in News by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

