News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
News has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NWS stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. News has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.
News Company Profile (Get Rating)
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
