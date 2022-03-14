Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 458,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $19.37 on Monday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

