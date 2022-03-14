Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,839 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,054. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

