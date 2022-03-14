Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.56. 2,175,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,552,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

