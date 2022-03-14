Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,680.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $6.15 on Monday, reaching $535.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.