Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,054. The company has a market capitalization of $963.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -154.54%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

