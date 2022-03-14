Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,306 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. 35,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,352. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

