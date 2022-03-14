Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 44,740 Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 22,370.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group accounts for about 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of LCID stock traded down 1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 21.47. The company had a trading volume of 916,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,486,016. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.64.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.