Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 44,740 Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 22,370.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group accounts for about 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LCID stock traded down 1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 21.47. The company had a trading volume of 916,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,486,016. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.64.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
