Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,755 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3,273.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.47 on Monday, hitting $171.09. 54,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,585. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

