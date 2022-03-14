New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of New World Development stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 1,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. New World Development has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

