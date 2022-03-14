Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $338.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.