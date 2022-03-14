NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. NetApp has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

