Neo Performance Materials’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.66. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$13.77 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The firm has a market cap of C$642.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.28%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

