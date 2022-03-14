Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00.

Shares of NKTR traded down $6.17 on Monday, hitting $4.46. 717,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

