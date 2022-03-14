Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. 576,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $892.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.