Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
SGHC opened at $8.39 on Monday. Super Group has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.