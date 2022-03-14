Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SGHC opened at $8.39 on Monday. Super Group has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

