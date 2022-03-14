Needham & Company LLC Cuts AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to $3.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

