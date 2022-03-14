Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Navient by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Navient by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.74. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

