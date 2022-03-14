Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.97 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.39 million and $3.97 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 213.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,038,788 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

