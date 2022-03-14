Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Natera by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Natera by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

