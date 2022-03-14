Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $23.15 on Monday. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.