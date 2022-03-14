Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.