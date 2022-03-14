Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities raised Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

