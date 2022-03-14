Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.77. 932,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.24. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $176.43 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

