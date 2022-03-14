Morgan Stanley Sells 27,026 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

