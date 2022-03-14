Morgan Stanley Sells 18,948 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Genpact by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 253,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

