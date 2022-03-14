Morgan Stanley Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target to €44.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$45.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

