Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bumble were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.