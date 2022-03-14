Morgan Stanley Increases Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 449.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

