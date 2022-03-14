Morgan Stanley Has $10.33 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.