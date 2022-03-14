Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.