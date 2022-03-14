Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $26,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $65,000. Ossiam boosted its position in US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $175,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in US Foods by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.43 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

