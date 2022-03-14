Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.32. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 154,586 shares of company stock worth $2,206,641. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

