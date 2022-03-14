Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.04.

NYSE:PD opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,539 shares of company stock worth $9,765,479. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

