Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Update

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,700 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,758,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,407.0 days.

Monex Group stock remained flat at $$4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05. Monex Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Get Monex Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.