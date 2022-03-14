Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $26,082.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00469457 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

