Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MLLCF remained flat at $$25.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

