Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

