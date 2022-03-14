Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,184 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,866,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

