Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Up 55.4% in February

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,396. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

