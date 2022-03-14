Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,084 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.83 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

