Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $379.68 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.30 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.15.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

